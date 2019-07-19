EN|RU|UK
 10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldiers killed, another two - got injured

July 18, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire 10 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian defenders near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun, and small arms – outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher -on the outskirts of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – outside Lomakyne (15km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held grenade launcher – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group, Ukrainian positions came under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms fire on the outskirts of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in a blast and another two were wounded in the shelling.

Today, the enemy launched one attack on Ukrainian defenders.

