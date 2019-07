Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"With the financial support of Germany, the international charitable foundation Caritas Ukraine will continue to implement its project activities in Ukraine in the following years. The Federal Government promised to allocate an additional EUR 3.3 million by 2021. The German Caritas Association will provide another EUR 200,000," the statement reads.

