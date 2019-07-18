EN|RU|UK
 Red Cross sends over 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent five trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing , State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"Five trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," the report says.

The trucks were carrying 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian cargo consisting of medical equipment, hygiene products, and food for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, humanitarian aid was sent on July 17.

