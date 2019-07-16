 Constitutional Court declares law on decommunization constitutional

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

A respective decision was made at a sitting of the Constitutional Court's Grand Chamber on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court during the closed part of a plenary session on July 16 continued to consider the case on a constitutional motion filed by 46 people's deputies regarding the constitutionality of the law on condemning communist and national-socialist totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and a ban on promoting their symbols.

Read more: Constitutional Court postpones consideration of lustration law

In April 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill condemning communist and Nazi totalitarian regimes, banning their propaganda and symbolism. According to the law, the symbolism and propaganda of Nazism, National Socialism, any activity of Nazi, fascist groups in Ukraine is prohibited.