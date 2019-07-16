 Zelenskyi wants to hold Olympic Games in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this at the meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports Igor Zhdanov and President of National Olympic Committee Sergiy Bubka.

Zelenskyi said he was ready to give 3-4 years for implementation of the future plan.

"We have to give a task to our guys, who are looking for investments, give a task to our budget so that money for objects we need are allocated annually. We have to at least try to achieve that," Zelenskyi said.

In his turn Sergiy Bubka noted that this way Ukraine can fight for winter competition in 2030 and summer in 2032.

"President of National Olympic Committee of Ukraine noted that it is more likely to hold one of the next winter or summer Youth Olympic Games in our country," the message reads.