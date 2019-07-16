 Austrian vice-chancellor accepts Firtash's extradition to US

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"As regards the extradition of Firtash, the Justice Ministry of Austria can announce the following: Vice-Chancellor and Justice Minister Clemens Jabloner has endorsed his extradition," the statement said.

Austria's Supreme Court has given the green light to the extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash to the United States.

The case against Firtash was opened in 2014. He is suspected of bribery. He is accused of paying US$18.5 million to Indian officials for mining titanium ore, which they then planned to sell in the United States. In the same year, at the request of the US Department of Justice, he was detained, but soon he was released from custody on a record EUR 125 million bail.

Read more: US House of Representatives approves new Russia sanctions

If the oligarch is found guilty in the United States, he is facing up to 50 years in prison and confiscation of all property.