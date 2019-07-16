EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi replaces 12 Ukrainian ambassadors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has initiated the start of diplomatic corps reshuffles and announced the replacement of 12 Ukrainian ambassadors around the world.

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the President's Office.

"In particular, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States is concluding his mission in Washington, D.C.," the press service of the President's Office said on Facebook.

"Simultaneously, work is under way to select and formalize [the appointment of] new ambassadors. The relevant presidential decrees will be published soon," it said.

July 11, Zelenskyi proposed that the law on lustration be extended to the president, all lawmakers, ministers, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and other officials who held posts from February 23, 2014 until May 19, 2019.

