EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  7163
All about:Zelenskyi (219) NSDC (788) Prystaiko (8) Ruslan Riaboshapka (3) Andrii Bohdan (9) Bukhariev Vladyslav (2)

 Zelenskyi changes composition of National Security and Defense Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Vladyslav Bukharev and Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service Ihor Cherkasky into the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №520/2019.

The corresponding decree No. 520/2019 is published on the website of the Head of State.

"To introduce Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Vladyslav Bukharev and Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine Ihor Cherkaskyi into the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, Zelenskyi approved the introduction of Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan and deputy heads of the Presidential Office Vadym Prystaiko and Ruslan Riaboshapka into the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi tables in parliament bill on lustration of top-ranking officials

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3137553
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsZelenskyi changes composition of National Security and Defense Council
 
 
 
 
 
 up