 Interior minister Avakov, Italy’s ambassador La Cecilia discuss case of National Guard member Markiv. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Avakov's post on Twitter.

"I’ve met with Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Davide La Cecilia. I’ve clarified Ukraine's stance: a shameful, unfair judgment delivered by a Pavia’s court in the case of National Guard member Markiv damages the relations between the countries. We demand clear steps in solving the problem," Avakov posted on Twitter.

The Ukrainian interior minister noted that it had been agreed to continue joint consultations for that purpose.







On July 12, a court in the Italian town of Pavia delivered a judgment in the case of Ukraine’s National Guard member Vitalii Markiv, sentencing him to 24 years in prison.

Vitalii Markiv has been staying behind bars since June 30, 2017, when he was arrested at the Bologna Airport. Markiv was charged with the involvement in murder of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian interpreter Andrei Mironov. They died as a result of a mortar shelling at the foot of the Karachun Mountain near Slovyansk town on May 24, 2014. At that time, the territory was controlled by the militants.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine to urgently solve the issue of returning Markiv to the homeland.