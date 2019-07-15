 FSB arrests two Ukrainians on de-facto border with occupied Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

Russian security officials say one of the detainees is "murder suspect", who allegedly committed his crime in the territory of the occupied Crimea, while another national is wanted by the Moldovan law enforcement for "driving under influence".

The names of the detainees have not been disclosed, and no comment has followed from the men themselves.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it is impossible to identify individuals detained by the FSB on the administrative border with the annexed Crimea, since the Russian side does not reveal such data.

Also, the Ukrainian border guards assure that they maintain no contact with the occupiers.