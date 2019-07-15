EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  5630
Related materials:
All about:apprehension (597) Crimea (1355) border guard (95)

 FSB arrests two Ukrainians on de-facto border with occupied Crimea

Border guards of the Federal Security Service of Russia operating in the illegally annexed Crimea announced that they had apprehended two Ukrainian naitonals at a checkpoint set up at the de-facto border with between mainland Ukraine and the occupied peninsula July 15.

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

Russian security officials say one of the detainees is "murder suspect", who allegedly committed his crime in the territory of the occupied Crimea, while another national is wanted by the Moldovan law enforcement for "driving under influence".

The names of the detainees have not been disclosed, and no comment has followed from the men themselves.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it is impossible to identify individuals detained by the FSB on the administrative border with the annexed Crimea, since the Russian side does not reveal such data.

Read more: Crimean Tatars detained in Moscow were released

Also, the Ukrainian border guards assure that they maintain no contact with the occupiers.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3137538
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidentsFSB arrests two Ukrainians on de-facto border with occupied Crimea
 
 
 
 
 
 up