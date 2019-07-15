 Over 1,700 international observers to monitor Ukraine’s snap parliamentary elections

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

In particular, the CEC registered 90 observers from the Ukrainian World Congress, eight from the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM, 19 from The Committee for Open Democracy, 19 from the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, one from the International Federation of Liberal Youth ( IFLRY), one from the International Republican Institute (IRI), two from the European Platform for Democratic Election, 18 from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), 15 from the European Parliament, seven from the International Foundation for Better Governance (IFBG), six from international non-government association "Elections and Democracy", and 61 from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Also, the CEC registered 42 international observers from the United States, 16 from the Republic of Poland and one observer from the Slovak Republic.

Thus, as of July 15, the CEC completed the registration of official observers for the early parliamentary elections. In particular, 1,719 international observers were registered: 117 official observers from 12 foreign states, 1,602 official observers from 22 international organizations.