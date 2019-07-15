 Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoiskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Finbalance.

The corresponding decision is in the unified court rulings register dated July 12.

The judge came to the conclusion "that the arrest was imposed without evidence of the proportionality of the value of the real estate that was arrested, with the amount of damage caused by the criminal offense," according to the case file.

The arrest was imposed on April 5, 2017 on land, non-residential, office premises in different regions of Ukraine at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in criminal proceedings related to the issuance of loans by PrivatBank (prior to its nationalization) to related persons on unfavorable conditions, which incurred legal debts of UAH 373 million.

As reported, Ukraine's government on December 18, 2016, citing an offer made by the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank owners Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadiy Boholiubov, nationalized PrivatBank and infused in it more than UAH 155 billion of capital.

PrivatBank's ex-owners have said they consider the nationalization illegal, while Ukraine has demanded additional compensation from them for damages. The parties are currently engaged in litigation in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the NBU, PrivatBank ranked first among 77 Ukrainian banks as of April 1, 2019 in terms of total assets (UAH 525.698 billion).