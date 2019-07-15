 Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers marked today

As reported by Censor.NET.

The holiday was designated by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 21, 2013. On that day, in 1992, a mission was launched in Bosnia with the participation of Ukrainian troops. Since then, Ukraine has been taking part in peacekeeping and security operations held under the auspices of the UN, the OSCE, NATO and the EU in world’s hot spots.

Over the past years, more than 44,000 Ukrainian servicemen participated in international peacekeeping operations in various regions of the world - Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Angola, Macedonia, Guatemala, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Croatia, Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Transnistria, Iraq, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Georgia, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, etc.

Despite the ongoing hostilities in Donbas, Ukraine continues to adhere to international commitments and participates in UN peacekeeping operations.

At present, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are engaged with eight international peacekeeping operations in six countries and the Abyei Area.

Also, Ukraine marks the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 29.