 19 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, two Russian terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led forces launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held grenade launcher and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launcher, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol);

Within the action area of Pivnich, Russian-led troops shelled Ukrainian troops five times. In particular, the enemy used 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms to fire on Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

Read more: Belarusian citizen sentenced to two years in jail for participation in Donbas Conflict

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported. The enemy was given an adequate response from the weapons not banned under the Minsk agreements.

According to the intelligence, two invaders were wounded on July 14.

Today, the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian defenders.