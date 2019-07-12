EN|RU|UK
 Peskov calls Zelenskyi-Putin conversation pragmatic

The initial phone call between Ukrainian and Russian Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Vladimir Putin on July 11 was pragmatic and lasted for 20 minutes, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

Regarding the atmosphere of the [Zelenskyi-Putin] conversation, it was the first introductory conversation between the two presidents. They talked by phone for the first time. There was no contact between them before," Peskov said.

Peskov declined to communicate the detail of Zelenskyi's first words to Putin. Zelenskyi previously promised to initiate a direct dialogue with Putin regarding Crimea and Donbas at his earliest possible opportunity.

Zelenskyi called Putin on July 11 to discuss the release of captured military sailors, the return of other Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, and the continuation of talks in the Normandy format (involving Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France).

