 G7 Ambassadors doubt feasibility of Zelenskyi’s idea on lustration

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The election changes and political rotation is the norm in the democratic countries, in contrast to non-selective entrusted prohibitions at all partakers of the executive and legislative process of governance. Since 2014 we had the possibility to welcome the progress in the reforming of the number of important spheres. The prosecution of guilty in abuse of power is the right step; however, in our view, the current situation in Ukraine is comparable to that after the Revolution of Dignity," the message said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi offers to pass the draft law on extending the campaign on screening the Ukrainian officials. According to the offer, the campaign will now also involve the officials appointed after February 23, 2014, till May 19, 2019.

