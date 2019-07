Censor.NET reports citing head's of state website.

Decree to that effect, No.510/2019 of July 9, was published on the president´s website on Friday

"To dismiss Yurii Artemenko from the post of a member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting in connection with the expiration of his term of office," reads the document.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on July 9 appointed Yurii Zinevych as a member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.