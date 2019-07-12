 24 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed, three terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led forces launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian defenders near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 120mm and 82mm mortars – in the area of Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 122mm artillery systems – on the outskirts of Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers and small arms – outside Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group Russian-led troops shelled Ukrainian troops seven times. In particular, the enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers to fire on Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another two were wounded over the past day.

The enemy was given adequate response from the weapons not banned under the Minsk agreements.

According to the intelligence, three invaders were annihilated and four more were wounded on July 11.