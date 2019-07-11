 Ukraine's parliament passes law on chemical castration of pedophiles

A total of 247 MPs voted for such a decision at a parliament meeting on Thursday, July 11, according to Censor.NET correspondent.

The law defines a comprehensive approach to improving legislation in the area of combating sexual abuse of children. The document tightens liability for rape and abuse of minors through the introduction of amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, in accordance with Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, punishment involves the use of coercive chemical castration. It will not apply to persons who have committed crimes under the age of 18 years and to persons over 65 years of age.

According to the law, punishment in the form of coercive chemical castration involves the forced injection of anti-androgen drugs consisting of chemicals that should reduce libido and sexual activity.

The law also amends the Criminal Executive Code of Ukraine and the law on the administrative supervision of persons released from prisons. Their clauses are supplemented by the category of those sentenced to imprisonment for rape of a minor or juvenile, rape in an unnatural manner committed in respect of a minor, sexual intercourse with a person who has not reached puberty, abuse of minors. The law provides for the establishment of administrative supervision with respect to such persons.

At the same time, the law provides for the establishment of a public register of persons who were sentenced to imprisonment in accordance with the aforementioned articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for rape of children. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the creation of such a register within two months after the entry into force of the law.

In addition, the law states that rape committed by a group of persons or the rape of minors will be punishable by imprisonment for a term of seven to 15 years, and not to 12 years, as stipulated by the current wording of the Criminal Code. At the same time, abuse of a person who has not reached the age of 16 years will be punishable by imprisonment to up to five years. Today, Article 156 provides for a restriction of freedom for such a term.

The law comes into force the next day after its publication.