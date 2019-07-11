EN|RU|UK
 Bust of Zhukov restored in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Bust of Soviet Marshal Georgiy Zhukov was restored in Kharkiv.

Censor.NET reports citing City Mayor Hennadii Kernes post.  

"As I promised – we returned it at its place," the city head wrote. He published photos of the restored monument.

June 2, representatives of a number of far-right organizations and parties demolished the bust of Soviet Marshal Georgiy Zhukov in Kharkiv.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is sure that the demolishing of the bust of Marshal Georgy Zhukov is the challenge for new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation stated that the new Ukrainian authority should find and prosecute vandals, who demolished the bust.

Bust of Zhukov restored in Kharkiv 01

Bust of Zhukov restored in Kharkiv 02
Bust of Zhukov restored in Kharkiv 03

