 42 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, nine - injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led forces launched 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops 20 times.

As a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, and seven soldiers were wounded and another two were injured. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

According to intelligence, seven invaders were wounded on July 10.

Today, the enemy has already launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.