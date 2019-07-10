 EU calls on parliament to pass Zelenskyi’s bill on Anti-Corruption Court

Censor.NET reports citing EU Delegation post on Twitter.

"We encourage MPs to make best use of last plenary session and adopt key bill #10426 clarifying High Anti-Corruption Court’s jurisdictiont," reads the report.

The EU noted that in order to fight corruption it was important that "the High Anti-Corruption Court can focus only on cases investigated by NABU and it is not swamped with thousands of other cases."

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky on July 8 submitted a bill to the Parliament on amending the Law on the High Anti-Corruption Court in terms of clarifying jurisdiction (No. 10426).

