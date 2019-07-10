EN|RU|UK
 Russian military ship enters closed combat area at Sea Breeze 2019 drills

A Russian military ship has entered a closed area for combat exercises at the Sea Breeze 2019 drills on July 10 at about 8 a.m.

Press service of the Command of the Ukrainian Navy has said this in a statement. 

The ship provoked a dangerous situation.

The Black Sea ship was questioned by the Hetman Sahaidachnyi frigate in compliance with the international protocol, however, pretended it had problems with communication.

The Naval Command notes the fact was another signal for the world community not to accept the Russian Federation as a predictable entity of the international sea law.

July 1, the Sea Breeze 2019 started in Odesa.

