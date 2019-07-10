 27 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: nine Ukrainian soldiers got injured, three Russian terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group Russian-led troops launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops eight times.

"The enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the units of the Joint Forces," the press center of the Joint Forces Headquarters reports.

As a result of the enemy shelling, five Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and another four were injured. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

According to intelligence, three invaders were killed, and other three were wounded on July 9.

Today, the enemy has already launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.