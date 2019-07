Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Usually, on August 24, on Independence Day, we have a military parade. It's pompous and definitely not cheap. It seems to me that this year, instead of holding a parade, it is better to give this money to our heroes..." Zelenskyi wrote on Facebook.

"And we decided to allocate UAH 300 million for bonuses to all military..." the president noted.

Zelenskyi stressed that this year's celebration of Independence Day will be held in a new format.

