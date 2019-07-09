 Roman Bezsmertnyi returns as Ukraine's representative in Minsk talks group

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ukrainian diplomat Roman Besmertny has been authorized to act as Kyiv's representative in the political subdivision of Minsk talks group. This is mentioned in his decree No.504/2019.

Bezsmertnyi takes the office instead of another Ukrainian diplomat Oleksandr Motsyk.

In 2015, Bezsmertnyi already represented Ukraine in the political subdivision of Minsk talks group. In April 2016, he quit.

On June 19, Zelenskyi re-assigned three Ukrainian officials in the various subdivisions of the Trilateral Contact Group; Oleksandr Motsyk was one of these re-assigned people.

Watch more: Zelenskyi offers Putin talks involving Trump. VIDEO

President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated that Minsk Agreements should be fulfilled by both parties to the conflict, especially Russia.

"The EU is ready to support Minsk Agreements, which provide the non-recognition of the issuance of the Russian passports to the citizens of occupied territories…It is absolutely clear that Minsk Agreements should be fully fulfilled as never before by all sides; Russia bears special responsibility due to it", Tusk said.