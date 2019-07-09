EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  1495
All about:poll (64) sociology (20) European Union (1122)

 69% Ukrainians support accession to EU - survey

Some 69% of Ukrainians have said they support Ukraine's accession to the European Union, while 13% are against.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

The relevant poll’s results were made public by Andriy Orlov, Director of the Center of Strategic Development of Areas.

"At present 69% of Ukraine’s population is ready and support the accession to the EU, 13% are against, and 18% are undecided," he said, adding that the most support for European integration was recorded in western Ukraine and the least - in Donbas.

At the same time, the expert notes that comparing the latest data with the results of polls conducted in 2012, the number of Ukrainians supporting the EU membership has grown by 27%.

According to Orlov, the poll’s results show that 63% of Ukrainians in general trust the EU as a partner of Ukraine, 21% do not trust, and 16% are undecided.

In addition, according to the study, security guarantees are among the key issues that Ukrainians expect from the European integration.

See more: EU-Ukraine summit starts in Kyiv. PHOTOS

At the same time, the expert added that among the internal barriers for Ukraine's integration to the European Union named by the respondents are: a high degree of corruption, problems in Donbas and inefficiency of the state administration system.

The survey was conducted on May 14-30, 2019. A total of 2,116 respondents were polled in 124 populated areas of Ukraine.

The poll's margin of error made up 2.18%.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3136461
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld69% Ukrainians support accession to EU - survey
 
 
 
 
 
 up