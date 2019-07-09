EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi sees no problem with special status of Russian language in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said he sees no problem as for the special status of the Russian language in Donbas and local residents should be given an opportunity to speak and fill out documents in Russian.

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's statement on EU-Ukraine summit.

"If Donetsk residents have any special request that it is important to them so that they could fill out documents in Russian, for example, I don't see any problem," Zelensky told journalist Yuriy Doshchatov during a walk after the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on July 8.

The president added a person can speak any language in Ukraine.

"There was such an informational war [alleging] that it is impossible to speak Russian. I think you understand that you can speak [any language] you want... I am president, I am talking to you [in any language] I want, right?" Zelensky said, switching from Ukrainian to Russian.

