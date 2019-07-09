EN|RU|UK
 Leader of Servant of the People party Razumkov: I will speak Russian as long as Donbas and Crimea are occupied

The Chairman of the party added that state language topic is crucial right now, Ukrainian language should be protected and developed, but this question is not a priority.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I said and I am saying that as long as we have occupied territories on the east, as long as we have annexed Crimea, I will speak Russian on air – so that nobody wants to protect me here. I am doing quite fine as a person who speaks Russia," Razumkov said.

Besides, Razumkov said that all this time the authorities were using wrong schemes on promotion of Ukrainian language.

"If we talk about the promotion of the language, they had to create conditions for that so that state language is widely used. This wasn’t done, we chose the whips way," Razumkov commented.

