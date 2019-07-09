EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  1430
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2685) Donbas (3409) Joint Forces Operation (317)

 17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, two terrorists destroyed

July 8, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire 17 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the Russian-led forces launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops five times.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

Read more: Putin wants Kyiv to end economic blockade of occupied Donbas

According to intelligence, two invaders were killed, and other three were wounded on July 8.

Today, the enemy has already launched an attack on Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3136404
 
   
Censor.NETNewsIncidents17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, two terrorists destroyed
 
 
 
 
 
 up