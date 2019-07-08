EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  25647
Related materials:
All about:elections (809) poll (64) ratings (69)

 Seven parties can enter parliament - survey

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday then Servant of the People, Opposition Platform – For Life, Batkivschyna Party, European Solidarity and Holos would enter parliament.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

A rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

The results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency showed Servant of the People with 41.6% support, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life – 13.7%, European Solidarity – 8.5%, Batkivschyna – 7.7% and Holos – 7.2%.

Poll results represent the seventh wave of the rolling survey conducted from June 28 to July 4.

Read more: Five parties win seats on Ukraine's parliament – Rating survey

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3136222
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsSeven parties can enter parliament - survey
 
 
 
 
 
 up