 Seven parties can enter parliament - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

A rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

The results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency showed Servant of the People with 41.6% support, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life – 13.7%, European Solidarity – 8.5%, Batkivschyna – 7.7% and Holos – 7.2%.

Poll results represent the seventh wave of the rolling survey conducted from June 28 to July 4.

