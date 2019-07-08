EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  357
All about:election law (7) code (3) Parubii (157) constitutional amendments (5)

 Parubii: New Electoral Code can be adopted on July 11

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andrii Parubii has said he is convinced that the new Electoral Code can be adopted on July 11.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our duty to civil society is to adopt this Electoral Code. There will be a vote on July 11 – ten days before [parliamentary] elections, and it will be very important for both journalists and civil society to have a clear position on the Electoral Code. We need all the people's deputies [...] to come and vote for it. I am sure that public pressure and pressure from journalists should be so large that all, even the hidden opponents of the Electoral Code, were forced to vote. This is our strategy," Parubii said.

At the same time, emphasizing the need for support from the media, he asked journalists to "bring the issue of the Electoral Code to the highest level."

The draft Electoral Code, which provides for the introduction of a proportional electoral system with open party lists in the elections of people's deputies, as well as changes to the electoral system at local elections (No. 3112-1), was adopted at first reading on November 7, 2017.

Read more: Speaker Parubii hopes next parliament to continue security sector reform

On May 29, 2019, the concerned committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that the parliament consider the draft Electoral Code at second reading.

On June 6, the parliament began to consider the draft Electoral Code (No. 3112-1) at second reading.

As of July 4, deputies have already considered 3,640 out of 4,568 amendments to the Electoral Code, which is almost 80%.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3136212
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsParubii: New Electoral Code can be adopted on July 11
 
 
 
 
 
 up