 CEC: Ukraine's Supreme Court cancels repeat draw of parties

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"Yet there is justice! We've won [our case at] the Supreme [Court]! There will be elections on July 21," she wrote.

However, there is still no ruling either on the Supreme Court's official website or on its Facebook page.

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal obliged the CEC to arrange another draw to determine the parties' numbers on the ballot. The relevant lawsuit was filed by the Agrarian Party of Ukraine since the Movement of New Forces Party led by former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odesa region Mikheil Saakashvili had been assigned No. 22 on the ballot without a draw.

The CEC appealed the court's decision.