 Geneva International Airport starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’

Geneva International Airport has started using the correct name for the Ukrainian capital in Latin – "Kyiv" instead of "Kiev."

Censor.NET reports citing MFA of Ukraine post on Facebook.

Ukraine’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva wrote this on Twitter.

"One of the main airports of international diplomacy has joined [an online campaign] #CorrectUA. We thank Geneva airport for understanding and fruitful cooperation! From now on, we will fly to #KyivNotKiev," the report says.

Earlier, Cairo International Airport became the 50th international airport that started using Kyiv instead of Kiev.

Read more: Danish second largest airport changes 'Kiev' to 'Kyiv'

In October 2018, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with the StratCom Ukraine Center for Strategic Communications, launched an online campaign #CorrectUA during which it will ask foreign media outlets to spell the Ukrainian capital correctly (#KyivNotKiev).

