 Five parties win seats on Ukraine's parliament – Rating survey

Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Holos and Batkivshchyna overcome the 5% election threshold during snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing poll by Rating sociological group.

"The leader of electoral sympathies among political forces is the Servant of the People party, which 42.3% of those who intend to vote and have decided on their sympathies are ready to support. The Opposition Platform - For Life party (13.4%), the European Solidarity party (8.3%), the Holos party (7.2%) and Batkivshchyna (7.2%) also overcome the threshold now," the report reads.

Some 3.8% of those polled are ready to vote for the Strength and Honor party, 3.1% for the Opposition Bloc, 2.8% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, 2.4% for the Civil Position, 2.4% for the Radical Party, and 2.3% for Svoboda. The rating of other political parties and blocs does not exceed 2%.

At the same time, as an alternative to the main choice, 10% of respondents are ready to support the Servant of the People, 7.4% - Holos, 4.6% the Opposition Platform - For Life, 4.4% the Strength and Honor party, 4.2% - Batkivshchyna, 3.4% - the Opposition Bloc, 2.6% - the Radical Party, 2.2% - European Solidarity, and 2% - the Ukrainian Strategy of Hroisman.

See more: CEC cancels registration of Kliuiev, Sharii

According to the poll, 62% of respondents expressed their unequivocal readiness to vote in early elections to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21, 2019. Some 23% said they would most likely participate, 12% said they would not vote, and 3% were undecided.

The survey was conducted among Ukrainian citizens aged over 18 years. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.

