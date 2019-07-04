 Kolomoiskyi says he rarely is in touch with Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing NV.ua.

In an interview with the Kyiv-based Novoye Vremia ezine, excerpts of which were published on Thursday, Kolomoiskyi said he has called Zelenskyi rarely and has been in touch with him once or twice.

Kolomoiskyi said he had not met with Zelenskyi personally since the inauguration.

The businessman said he has not discussed the parliamentary elections with Zelenskyi, but said he supports Zelenskyi morally, giving an example of their telephone conversations.

"How are you? Is everything okay? Are you holding on?" "I am." "Is it tough?" "Tough." "Well, there’s no money, but you hang in there! [The meme originated from Russian Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev during his visit to annexed Crimea in June 2016]" Kolomoiskyi said, describing a typical conversation with Ukraine’s president.

Kolomoiskyi says he sympathizes with Zelenskyi.

"Yes, I sympathize with him and wish him good luck. And I understand how difficult it is for him," he said.

As reported, Zelenskyi was inaugurated on May 20, 2019.