EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  19786
Related materials:
All about:Zelenskyi (201) Putin (1527) Minsk agreements (546)

 Putin announces conditions for dialogue with Zelenskyi

The Ukrainian president should stop to call the representatives of the Russian occupation authorities in Donbas as separatists.

Censor.NET reports citing Corriere della Sera.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin thinks that the dialogue with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi is possible as he establishes the direct contacts with the representatives of the Russian occupation authorities in Donbas. Moreover, Zelenskyi should stop to call them separatists.

"(The construction dialogue with Kyiv) possible, of Zelenskyi will start to fulfil the promises of his election campaign, including the establishment of direct contacts with his fellow countrymen in Donbas, stopping to call them separatists," Putin stated.

He also accused the Ukrainian authorities of the ignoring Minsk Agreements.

Read more: Waschuk: Zelenskyi's visit to Canada was successful

Earlier Kremlin named the conditions for the meeting of Putin and Zelenskyi. Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin does not reject any contacts a priori. However, Russian president should understand the policy and strategic line of the interlocutor. Particularly, the issue is about direct contact with the representatives of the self-proclaimed republics.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3135591
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorldPutin announces conditions for dialogue with Zelenskyi
 
 
 
 
 
 up