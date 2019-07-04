 CEC cancels registration of Kliuiev, Sharii

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Analyst at the civil network OPORA Oleksandr Kliuzhev wrote this on Facebook.

"The CEC unanimously cancelled the registration of Andriy Kliuiev as a candidate from single-member constituency No. 46 (Donetsk region)," he wrote.

In addition, according to him, the CEC also unanimously cancelled the registration of Anatoly Sharii as a candidate running for parliament on the Sharii Party list from a multi-member constituency.

Read more: Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Parubii requests data on Kliuiev, Sharii whereabouts over last 5 years

On July 2, the CEC registered Andriy Kliuiev and Anatoly Sharii as candidates for parliament. The relevant decision was approved to fulfil the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Kliuiev and Sharii were denied registration because of noncompliance with the law, as they had not been living in Ukraine during the past five years.