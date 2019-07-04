 US present draft resolution condemning Russia's return to PACE

Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy in Ukraine press service.

The group of support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress presented a draft resolution of the House of Representatives condemning PACE’s decision to restore Russia’s right to vote in the organization, as it was reported on the website of the group.

"The House of Representatives condemns PACE’s decision to restore full 11 rights to Russia in the Council of Europe, despite 12 continued violations of international law with regards to Crimea," the draft resolution reads.

The representatives of the Congress propose to sanction Russia, "if on the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s aggression 7 near the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian ships and the 8 detained sailors are still in Russian custody".

It was also noted that Russia was excluded from the Council of Europe for violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russia forces continued conducting war in Donbas and promoting a destabilizing information campaign in the world to disrupt the democratic institutions.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution which changes the sanctions regime and allows Russia to return to work in the organization without limitations to the right to vote.

Due to this fact, the delegations of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Litva Slovakia, Estonia, and Georgia announced demarche.

The delegations of Ukraine and Georgia launched a complaints procedure in PACE over Russia’s return to the organization.

Moreover, the Ukrainian delegation stopped its work in the PACE, excluding the sessions concerning the Russian issue.