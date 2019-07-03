 "That's for our medics!" Ukrainian troops destroy enemy positions in Donbas. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian volunteer Yurii Mysiagin post.

"That's for our medics," Mysiagin wrote on Facebook on July 3, having uploaded a relevant video.

According to the volunteer, Ukrainian soldiers flew a drone over a spoil heap where the invaders' positions were located. The UAV hovered "almost over the enemies' heads."

Earlier, in the area of 54th Brigade's responsibility in Luhansk region, Ukraine's Joint Forces destroyed the Russian proxies' positions used for provocations and shelling of Ukrainian troops.

Russia-led forced fired an anti-tank guided missile at a medevac Humvee of Ukraine's Joint Forces at about 10:50 local time on July 1. One soldier was killed on the spot and another two were injured in the attack. One of them, a military doctor, later died of injuries and burns sustained.