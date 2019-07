Censor.NET reports citing Volker's post on Twitter.

"Great meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi – clear commitment to peace in Donbas, but Russia needs to do its part. He pledged his strong commitment to reforming Ukraine which we fully support," he wrote.

Volker expects the Russian Federation to withdraw heavy weapons and disarm illegal armed groups after completing the disengagement near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska.

