 Zelenskyi: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Ukrainians are tired of waiting and they do not demand the impossible. They want absolutely earthly things: not a corrupt government, an independent court, convenient business, a strong economy, good infrastructure, security and comfort. This is why Ukrainians chose the path to Europe. And we will continue this path, and I will always defend this choice," he said at a conference on reforms in Ukraine in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelenskyi indicated that Ukraine would continue cooperation with international financial organizations.

"And we will bring the Ukrainian army closer to NATO standards, and Ukraine to NATO," he stressed.

