 Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Parubii requests data on Kliuiev, Sharii whereabouts over last 5 years

Censor.NET reports citing Parubii's post on Facebook.

Andriy Parubiy, the Speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, requested the information about the places of residence of Anatoliy Sharii and Andriy Kliuiev over the last five years.

Sharii is the pro-Kremlin blogger; Kliuiev is the ex-head of Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, the ousted former President of Ukraine (2010-2014). According to Head of the Central Election Committee Natalya Bernatska, there were pieces of evidence that confirmed that these people lived outside Ukraine - at least since 2014; that means they cannot run for the Ukrainian Parliament during the snap election slated for July 21.

Parubiy made the respective statement during the plenary session on July 3. He turned to Prosecutor General's Office, State Security Service and State Border Guard, asking to check the said MP candidates.

The official said he had put it quite clear: "When and under which conditions the said persons left Ukraine? Are there any facts confirming their return to the country since then?".

Besides, the Parliamentary Speaker requested the same information about Renat Kuzmin, the First Deputy Prosecutor general in 2010-2013 and Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in 2013-2014.