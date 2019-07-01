 Zelenskyi wants to bring Foreign Minister Klimkin to responsibility

Censor.NET reports citing the Head of Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan.

Foreign Ministry did not inform Zelenskyi about the note of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of June 25. This appeal concerned release of Ukraine’s sailors.

"Considering the fact that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister is responsible for the state of affairs in the sector he controls, I regard it necessary to raise the question on implementation of the disciplinary proceeding against Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, and inform on its results," the President’s letter reads.

Bohdan reminded that according to the Constitution, Klimkin had to inform Zelensky on Russia’s MFA appeal concerning the sailors.

Earlier, President of Ukraine said he did not see Ukraine’s reaction to Russia’s note.

May 25, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea obliged Russia to immediately release 24 Ukrainian sailors and three vessels, which were captured in Kerch Strait, November 2018 and provide their return to Ukraine.

November 25, 2018, Russian border guards seized the Ukrainian Yana Kapu raid tug and small armored artillery boats Berdyansk and Nikopol of the Naval Forces of Ukraine in the Kerch Strait area, using weapons.

As a result of the incident, 24 Ukrainian sailors were detained and arrested. They were transported from Crimea to the Moscow Lefortovo detention facility. In addition, three Ukrainian sailors wounded during the shelling by the Russians were transferred to the Prison Hospital.