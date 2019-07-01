 Militants hit Joint Forces unit ambulance, one Ukrainian soldier dies

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

One soldier died, two more sustained wounds after an anti-tank guided missile hit the vehicle. The military doctor is in a critical condition.

"At around 10:50 am while military doctors were performing the tasks on evacuation of the injured near Vodyane, Russian occupants cynically and viciously shot at an ambulance of one of the Joint Forces units," the message reads.

As it was reported, militants hit Hummer with anti-tank guided missile.

Joint Forces Command stressed that attacks at the ambulances is a violation of the international legislation and norms of the international humanitarian law. Bloody attack at an ambulance performed by the Russian occupational units shows that militants do not observe international legal norms.