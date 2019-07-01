EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  10078
Related materials:
All about:shoot out (2677) losses (814) Vodiane (41) Joint Forces Operation (312)

 Militants hit Joint Forces unit ambulance, one Ukrainian soldier dies

Militants attacked an ambulance of one of the Joint Forces units.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

One soldier died, two more sustained wounds after an anti-tank guided missile hit the vehicle. The military doctor is in a critical condition.

"At around 10:50 am while military doctors were performing the tasks on evacuation of the injured near Vodyane, Russian occupants cynically and viciously shot at an ambulance of one of the Joint Forces units," the message reads.

As it was reported, militants hit Hummer with anti-tank guided missile.

Read more: Disengagement of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska completed – OSCE

Joint Forces Command stressed that attacks at the ambulances is a violation of the international legislation and norms of the international humanitarian law. Bloody attack at an ambulance performed by the Russian occupational units shows that militants do not observe international legal norms.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3134945
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidentsMilitants hit Joint Forces unit ambulance, one Ukrainian soldier dies
 
 
 
 
 
 up