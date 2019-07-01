EN|RU|UK
 Large-scale military exercises Sea Breeze 2019 kick off in Odesa

The US-Ukraine multinational exercises Sea Breeze 2019 have started in Odesa today.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The Sea Breeze 2019 exercises began in Odesa. The opening ceremony took place in a field camp of the international forces. The flags of Ukraine, USA, Georgia, and Moldova were raised on flagpoles.

This year, the US-Ukraine exercises are held in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions and include the implementation of tasks according to NATO standards at sea, land, air and under water. About 30 ships, 24 aircraft and more than 3,000 soldiers from all over the world take part in the exercises.

The Sea Breeze exercises are the multinational military exercises, which have been held in Ukraine since 1997 in accordance with the memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the filed of defense and military relation between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Department of Defense of the United States of America.

