 Zelenskyi hopes disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska will become first step towards stable ceasefire in Donbas. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he hopes that the disengagement of forces and means near the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint will become the first step towards a sustainable ceasefire along the entire contact line in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"It seems to me that this is the first step towards a stable ceasefire along the entire contact line, which was due to the unlocking of the Minsk process," he said in a video posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

Zelenskyi noted that only time can confirm the fulfillment of commitments by the parties.

"I said that I would not lie to you and promise something. I do not want to promise that there will be peace tomorrow and we will stop the war. But it seems to me that there is a fragile hope that the end of the hot phase of the war has begun," he said.

The Ukrainian president called on everyone "not to fall victim to panic and provocation," and to allow the Ukrainian army and diplomats to do their important and very difficult work.

"Please, let's keep calm. There is no betrayal. Unfortunately, there is no victory either, but this, I think, is our first small real success," he stressed.