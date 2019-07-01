EN|RU|UK
 Shells detonate in occupied Donbas, fire reaches Ukrainian positions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The ammunition stocks of armed Russian mercenaries caught fire; the wind brought the flame to the emplacements of the Ukrainian military; it took the servicemen almost 10 hours to extinguish the fire.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Pro-Kremlin militants got their ammunition stock on fire in Donetsk region. The shells that the armed gangs used to shell Shyrokine and Berdyanske caught fire and detonated. The HQ of the Joint Forces Operation reported that on July 1.

The fire occurred June 30, as the dry grass caught fire, causing the ammunition stock to explode. The wind brought the flame to the emplacements of the Ukrainian military; it took the servicemen almost 10 hours to extinguish the fire that endangered the inhabited localities near Berdyanske.

The military men used spades and tree branches to put out the flames. "We only managed to put it out in one location [at first]; it was difficult without special vehicles, but no one actually considered that. We just acted quickly and put it out", said the military man, callsign Sergeant.

Read more: 23 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, Russian terrorist destroyed

The Ukrainian military does not rule out that there could be an arson.

