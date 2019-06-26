 Law enforcers held searches at office of MP candidate from European Solidarity party

Censor.NET reports citing party's press sevice.

A search took place at the office of Yurii Biriukov, the famous volunteer and public activist, who served as the advisor of ex-President Petro Poroshenko. The respective message appeared on the website of the European Solidarity party; Biriukov is running for the parliament from this political force.

"European Solidarity party considers the searches (...) cynical political pressure and non-concealed persecutions under political motives", reads the message.

The political force insisted that Biriukov is among the first volunteers who helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2014. "He never was the official who carried the material responsibility, but his actions stopped the corruption mechanisms and considerably improved the army's provision rate", European Solidarityclaimed.

The party assesses the searches as part of the revenge, an attempt to smash those who helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine withstand the Russian aggression.

European Solidarity added that the law enforcers have been attacking those who helped stop the Russian aggression in 2014 "in the critical political moment, in the heat of the election campaign and under staged reasons".