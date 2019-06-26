 Latest polls: Vakarchuk’s party Holos outruns Poroshenko’s European Solidarity

Censor.NET reports citing sociological research company Rating Group

8.4 percent of Ukrainians support Holos (2 percentage points higher than June 12), while European Solidarity receives 7.2 percent, 0.7 percentage points less than two weeks ago.

The poll leaders, however, remain President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s party Servant of the People with 45.3 percent while the pro-Russian Oppositional Platform – For Life takes second place with 12.1 percent support.

Batkivshchyna Party of veteran politician, ex-Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko will be the last party to reach the 5 percent threshold. It has 7 percent.

Read more: Hrytsenko introduces top candidates of his party

The parliamentary election is scheduled for July 21, and according to the poll conducted on June 20–24, 65 percent of Ukrainians will definitely vote.